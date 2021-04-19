Bueno Coffee Substitute Recalled For Undeclared Peanuts and Hazelnuts

by

Bueno Coffee Substitute is being recalled because it contains peanuts and hazelnuts and may contain barley (gluten), which are three of the major food allergens, that are not listed on the label. Anyone who is allergic to peanuts and hazelnuts (tree nuts) who consumes this product could have a serious reaction. And anyone who is allergic to gluten or who has celiac disease could also become ill. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with this issue.

There are two recalled product flavors: Creamy Hazelnut and Pecan Praline. The Creamy Hazelnut product contains undeclared peanut and hazelnut. The Pecan Praline product contains undeclared peanut and barley. All of these products that have a sell by date of April 8, 2023 or earlier are recalled.

Both products were distributed to stores nationwide. The last distribution date was April 8, 2021.

The Bueno Coffee Creamy Hazelnut, with UPC number 679345100203, is in a matt/white gusseted coffee bag that is 9 inches tall by 3 inches wide by 2 inches deep. It contains 7 ounces of product. The front label has a coffee cup with the brand name on the front. The top of the label says, “Bueno Coffee Substitute,” with smaller letters under this that say, “Garbanzo Coffee.” The back label claims that the product is gluten free and the ingredient list declares “Just Garbanzo Beans (Chickpeas) and natural hazelnut flavoring.”

The Bueno Coffee Creamy Pecan Praline, with UPC number 679345100104, is packaged in a brown kraft gusseted coffee bag with a purple label. It is 9 inches tall by 3 inches wide by 2 inches deep and contains 7 ounces of product. On the front label there is a coffee cup with the brand name. The top of the label says, “Bueno Coffee Substitute,” and smaller letters under this say, “Garbanzo Coffee.” In the middle of the label the product flavor “Pecan Praline” is displayed. The back label falsely declares that the product is gluten free and the ingredient list declares “Simply garbanzo beans and natural flavoring.”

If you bought either of these products and are allergic to the respective allergens or have celiac disease, do not consume them. You can throw them away in a sealed package, or take them back to the place of purchase for a refund.