Butterball All Natural Ground Turkey Recalled For Foreign Material

Butterball All Natural ground turkey is being recalled because it may be contaminated with foreign material, more specifically blue plastic pieces, according to the USDA. This can pose a choking and mouth injury hazard. Consumer complaints reporting pieces of blue plastic embedded in the raw ground turkey prompted this recall. No injuries or illnesses have been reported to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling company is Butterball LLC of Mount Olive, North Carolina.

The ground turkey products were produced on September 28, 2021. They include:

2.5 pound trays containing “farm to family BUTTERBALL all natural Ground Turkey” with the case code 50211271, a sell or freeze by date of 10/18/2021, and timestamps from 2123 through 2302 printed on the packaging.

3 pound trays containing “Kroger GROUND TURKEY” with the case code 50211271, a sell or freeze by date of 10/17/2021, and timestamps from 2314 through 2351 printed on the package.

These products have the establishment number “EST. P-7345” printed inside the USDA mark of inspection. The ground turkey was shipped to retail locations nationwide. You can see pictures of product labels at the USDA web site.

FSIS thinks that some of this product may be frozen in consumers’ home freezers. Please check your freezer carefully too ee if you have purchased either of these items. If you have, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a sealed container inside a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.

Recall effectiveness checks are being conducted by the USDA if a retail distribution list is collected, it will be published on the USDA web site.