Cahill Irish Cheeses Recalled in Canada For Possible Listeria

Two kinds of Cahill Irish cheeses are being recalled in Canada for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with the consumption of these products.

The first recall is by Tree of Life Canada ULC. The cheese was sold at the consumer level in New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Prince Edward Island, and Quebec. UPDATE 7/3/21: This cheese was sold nationally at the retail level.

The cheeses in that recall are Cahill Original Irish Porter packaged in in 2.27 kg containers. The UPC number is 00034463010160 and the codes are 22-JA-13 21125. Also recalled is Cahill Original Irish Porter Cheese in 200 gram packages with UPC number 00034463016056. The codes are 21-DE-13 21126.

The second recall is for Cahill Porter Irish Cheddar cheese that was sold at two Whole Foods Market locations in Ontario: 951 Bank Street in Ottawa, and 87 Avenue Road in Toronto. The recalled product is Cahill Porter Irish Cheddar that was sold in variable size packages. The UPC number on each label starts with 0293579. The cheese was sold from June 23, 2021 to July 23, 2021, inclusive. This recall was triggered by the company.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation which may lead to the recall of more products. If this happens more recalls will be posted at the CFIA web page.

If you purchased either of these products, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a sealed or double bagged package in a secure garbage can, or you can take them back to the place of purchase for a refund. Clean your refrigerator with a mild bleach solution after you discard the cheese, and wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after cleaning.