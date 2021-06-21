Charcoal Grill Safety Tips From Consumer Product Safety Commission

by

It’s the first full da of summer, so it’s appropriate that we discuss charcoal grill safety tips from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. The second part of this discussion will cover food safety when grilling, which mostly involves using a thermometer, safe final internal food temperatures, and washing plates and utensils while cooking.

Charcoal bags now have a food safety label, indicating that the use of that product is a carbon monoxide hazard. Put bluntly, burning charcoal inside can kill you. This heat source gives off carbon monoxide as it burns, which has no odor. Never ever burn charcoal inside homes, vehicles, or tents. In fact, you shouldn’t even grill on a porch that has a ceiling.

Furthermore, do not bring a charcoal grill inside the house to use for heating, and don’t use charcoal for heating inside a tent. Do not barbecue in the garage. Charcoal grills are only for cooking outside with plenty of fresh air.

After cooking, do not bring a warm grill into a camper or a tent. It takes a long time for charcoal to burn out completely. Even with the grill lid on, fumes can quickly fill the air in a camper, tent, or other structure. It’s beat to let a grill cool completely, then empty the charcoal out of it before storing in a camper. Coals are out when they are cool to the touch.

When you are grilling, be sure that you keep raw meats, poultry, and seafood separate from foods that are eaten uncooked, such as salads. Always use a reliable and accurate food thermometer when you grill, and know the safe final internal temperature for every type of meat, poultry, and fish. It’s a good idea to wash the thermometer temperature probe with soap and water every time you check a food’s temp, because the probe could carry live pathogens.

When you grill, always put finished cooked meats and poultry onto a clean plate. Never put grilled food or foods that are eaten uncooked on a plate that held raw meat.

Finally, if you are brushing food with a meat marinade, make sure that you “cook off” the marinade by grilling the food on both sides for a few minutes before you take the food off the grill.