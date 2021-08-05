Dark Chocolate Malt Balls Recalled For Undeclared Peanuts

by

DSD Merchandisers of Livermore, California is recalling Dark Chocolate Malt Balls because they may contain peanuts, one of the nine major food allergens, that are not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to peanuts could have a serious or life-threatening reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product.

The recall is for 252 individual 9 ounce deli tubs of Dark Chocolate Malt Balls. They were sold in northern and central California and Hawaii through grocery stores. The product is in plastic deli style tubs. The label states “Distributed b DSD Merchandisers, Inc.” The UPC number printed on the label is 651433701790, and the best before date is 3/1/2022. This product is the only date code that is part of this recall.

The recall was started after the company found that product containing peanuts (peanut butter) was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of the nut. One customer reported purchasing Dark Chocolate Malt Balls and found Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Malt Balls in the container. The company is investigating this incident.

If you bought this product and are allergic to peanuts, do not eat it. You can throw it away or take the product back to the store where you bought it for a refund.

While food allergies can begin at any time during the lifespan, peanut allergies usually begin at a young age. Peanut allergies can have the most serious reactions.

Symptoms of an allergic reaction to peanuts can very from mild to severe. Early mild symptoms include itching or tingling in the mouth, tongue, lips, and throat; tightening of the throat; runny nose; and skin reactions, such as hives, itching, and redness. More serious symptoms include diarrhea, nausea, or vomiting, wheezing or shortness of breath, swelling of the throat that makes it hard to breathe, rapid pulse, and dizziness. Constriction of airways and a drop in blood pressure constitute a medical emergency. Anyone experiencing these symptoms should see a doctor as soon as possible.