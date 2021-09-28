DiGiorno Pepperoni Crispy Pan Crust Pizza Recalled For Allergen

by

DiGiorno Pepperoni Crispy Pan Crust Pizza is being recalled because it may contain soy, one of the major food allergens, that is not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to soy could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. There have been no reports of adverse reactions received by the company to date due to the consumption of this product.

The product may contain textured soy protein. The problem is that the frozen pepperoni pizza boxes may actually contain frozen three meat pizza, which is made with the soy protein. The pizza ws produced on June 30, 2021.

The recalled product is 26-ounce cartons containing DiGiorno Pepperoni Crispy Pan Crust Pizza with the lot code on the label of 1181510721. The Best Buy date is MAR2022 (March 2022). The pizza has the establishment number “EST. 1682A” printed inside the USDA mark of inspection.

Establishment 1682A is Nation Pizza Products Limited, which is owned by Nestle USA, Inc. The pizzas were shipped to retail locations and distribution centers nationwide.

The problem was discovered after a consumer complaint was received that a three meat pizza was in a carton labeled as pepperoni pizza. FSIS is concerned that some of this product could be in consumers’ home freezers. If you are allergic to soy, check your freezer for this product.

If you have purchased this pizza and are allergic to soy, do not eat it. You can throw the pizza away in a secure trash can, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.