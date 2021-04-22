Do Not Eat Shetler Family Farm Raw Milk Butter Products in Michigan

by

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) is telling consumers do not eat Shetler Family Farm raw milk butter products that were made at a dairy farm in Morley, Michigan. The production and sale of raw milk and raw milk products is a violation of Michigan law. In addition, these products were made in a facility that is not licensed or inspected by the government.

A Michigan food inspector discovered about 75 pounds of raw milk butter offered for retail sale during a routine inspection of a convenience store located in Clare, Michigan. The butter was packaged in one pound clear plastic containers and is labeled as “Non-GMO Sweet Cream Butter w/Himalayan salt.” The butter was placed under seizure and was voluntarily disposed of by the retailer.

The government does not know if the farm has sold products to other retail outlets, or if products other than raw milk butter have been produced for sale. Any food retailers with products from John Shetler’s Farm should immediately remove those products from the shelves, hold them in a safe place away from sales areas, and contact their Michigan Department of Agriculture food inspector. Any stores selling products that come from unlicensed, unapproved sources are subject to regulatory acton under the food law.

MDARD Director Gary McDowell said in a statement, “Our food and dairy inspectors are committed to making sure the food we feed our families is made in a safe way and is free of foodborne pathogens, but it requires a partnership with those we regulate to make that happen. Under the Michigan Food Law, MDARD is charged with licensing and inspecting food manufacturing facilities and retail food establishments to protect public health and assure a safe and wholesome food supply. Foods offered for sale must be made in licensed and inspected facilities, which this farm was not.”

If you have purchased products made by this farm, including Shetler Family Farm raw milk butter, any other raw milk foods, or non raw milk products, do not eat them. You can throw the products away after first double bagging them, or take them back to the store where you purchased them for a refund.