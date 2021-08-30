by

Do you know food safety rules for baking in the kitchen? You may know to handle eggs carefully and to bake cookie doughs and cake batters before eating them, but do you know why? With a new E. coli outbreak linked to cake mix, these rules are more important than ever.

Many people know that raw eggs can contain pathogenic bacteria, and think that’s why food safety experts say not to eat raw cookie dough and cake batter. But eggs are not the only safety issue when baking. As improbable as it seems, flour is a raw agricultural product and not only can it be contaminated with pathogens, it has caused several multistate food poisoning outbreaks in the past few years.

All-purpose, cake flour, and bread flour are made from wheat, which is grown in fields. And like all foods grown outdoors, it can be exposed to dangerous pathogens like Salmonella and E. coli. The processing steps that turn the whole grain into flour do not make the flour safe. Cooking and baking is the only way that food made with flour is safe to eat.

When you work with flour, cake mixes, and baking mixes such as bread and muffin mixes, follow the instructions on the package. Keep these ingredients away from other ingredients eaten raw, such as produce. Handle these products with care. Remember that they spread easily as they are finely divided solids.

Don’t use recipes that call for uncooked flour or cake mix, such as cookie dough truffles, ice cream, or milkshakes. Commercial cookie dough ice cream has been treated to kill pathogens. And don’t use raw flour to make crafts or homemade play dough.

Also clean up after using eggs. Wash all utensils, countertops, and bowls with hot soapy water. And wash your hands.

Don’t taste raw cookie dough, bread dough, or cake batter. And clean up carefully after the recipe is in the oven. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water. Wash bowls, utensils, baking pans, cutting boards, and countertops with warm, soapy water. Don’t forget about drawer and cupboard handles.

Now that you know the food safety rules for baking you can enjoy the process with your family. And the results!