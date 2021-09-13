Dole Curly Leaf Parsley Recalled For Non-O157 E. coli Contamination

by

Dole Curly Leaf Parsley is being recalled for possible non-O157 E. coli contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Dole Fresh Vegetables Inc.

A random, routine regulatory single sample collected in Michigan tested positive for non-O157 Shiga toxin-producing E. coli (STEC). The Michigan Department of Agriculture conducted the test. The company is coordinating with regulatory officials in this recall.

The product recalled is Dole Curly Leaf Parley that has harvest dates of August 18, 2021 and August 19, 2021. The product was distributed to retail stores, wholesalers, and distributors in two pack sizes: 60 count (74 cases) and 30 count (39 cases). The product code can be found in the lower right portion of the PTI label.

The product code for both the 60 count cases and the 30 count cases is 0 07143 000310 3. Individual bunches of parsley purchased by consumers have a price look-up (PLU) number on binding twist-ties of 4899 and the UPC number on the label is 0 3383 80330 0. The Curly Leaf Parsley subject to this Recall was distributed in Florida, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, and Missouri.

Only conventionally grown Dole Curly Leaf Parsley harvested on the dates mentioned above, with those specific UPC and PLU numbers, is being recalled. No other Dole curly leaf parsley items are included in this recall.

If you bought this product, do not eat it, even if you plan to cook it. Throw it away in a sealed or double bagged package in a secure garbage can, or take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.