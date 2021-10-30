Dole Garden Classic Salads Are Recalled For Possible Listeria

by

Dole Garden Classic Salads are being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. The salads were also sold under other brand names. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these items. The recalling firm is Dole Fresh Vegetables of Monterey, California.

The recalled products all have the best if used by date of 10-25-21. The recalled items include Dole Garden Salad packaged in 24 ounce plastic bags. The UPC number on that product is 0-71430-01136-2, and the lot codes are N28205A and N28205B. Also recalled is Marketside Classic Salad packaged in 24 ounce bags. The UPC number on that label is 6-81131-32895-1 and the lot codes are N28205A and N28205B. Kroger Brand Garden Salad, packaged in 12 ounce containers, is also recalled. The UPC number for that product is 0-11110-91036-3, and the lot codes are N28211A and N28211B. Finally, Salad Classics Garden Salad in 12 ounce bags is recalled. The UPC number is 6-88267-18443-7 and the lot codes are N28211A and N28211B.

The lot codes and dates are on the upper right corner of the bag. The UPC number is on the bottom left corner of the back of the bag. You can see pictures of the recalled products at the FDA web site.

These products are all beyond their best by dates and should no longer be on store shelves, but some may still be in consumers’ refrigerators. The salads were sold in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Virginia.

A single sample of garden salad yielded a positive result for Listeria monocytogenes in a random test conducted by the Georgia Department of Agriculture. That test triggered this recall.

No other Dole products, or products manufactured by Dole, are included in this recall. If you purchased any of the recalled Dole Garden Classic Salads products with those exact lot codes, UPC numbers, and best by dates, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a double bagged package in a secure garbage can, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them.

You should then clean out your refrigerator with a mild bleach solution to kill any remaining bacteria. Listeria monocytogenes can grow at refrigerator temperatures and freezing doesn’t kill it. Wash your hands well with soap and water after cleaning and after handling these products.

Symptoms of listeriosis can take up to 70 days to appear. If you ate these salads and have been ill with these symptoms, which can include a high fever, stiff neck, severe headache, and muscle aches, see your doctor. Pregnant women may only be mildly ill, but listeriosis can cause miscarriage and stillbirth.