Eat Smart Asian Sesame Chopped Salad Kits Recalled For Listeria

Eat Smart Asian Sesame Chopped Salad Kits are being recalled in Canada for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling company is Curation Foods. There is zero tolerance for Listeria monocytogenes contamination in ready to eat foods.

The salad kits were sold in Ontario and may have been sold nationally at the retail level. The recalled item is Eat Smart Asian Sesame (Sésame asiatique) Chopped Salad Kit that is sold in 340 gram containers. The UPC number that is printed on the product label is 7 09351 30169 8, and the codes on the product are AUG 24 2021 2021 AU 24 2 0 A 221.

The recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) test results. A food safety investigation is being conducted, which may lead to the recall of more products. If more products are recalled, the public will be notified by food recall warnings on the CFIA web page.

If you bought the product, do not eat it. You can discard it in a sealed or double bagged package in a secure trash can, or you can take it back to the place of purchase for a full refund.

You should then clean out your refrigerator with a solution of 1 tablespoon liquid chlorine bleach to 1 gallon of warm water. Wipe down all packages in the fridge, then rinse them. Listeria monocytogenes bacteria can grow at temperature below 40°F. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after cleaning and after handling this item.