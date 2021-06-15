Empire Fruit Montmorency Tart Cherry Juice Recalled For Possible Listeria

by

Empire Fruit Montmorency Tart Cherry Juice is being recalled because it may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes bacteria, according to a press release by the Washington state Department of Agriculture. No illnesses have been been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling company is Empire Fruit Inc. of Othello, Washington.

The recalled product is Empire Fruit Montmorency Tart Cherry Juice that has best by dates of February 15, 2022 (2/15/2022) and February 16, 2022 (2/16/2022). The recall was initiated after a routine inspection conducted by the Washington State Department of Agriculture found that two batches of SCORE Montmorency Tart Cherry Juice were not adequately pasteurized. The recalled product was bottled in 16-ounce plastic bottles and was distributed to customers in Auburn, Washington, and Basin City, Washington. You can see a picture of the product label on the press release.

If you purchased this product, do not drink it. You can throw it away after first bagging the product in a double bag and putting it into a secure garbage can, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after you handle this product.

If you did consume any of this tart cherry juice, monitor your health for the symptoms of Listeria monocytogenes food poisoning, which can include severe headache, high fever, stiff neck, nausea, diarrhea, and muscle aches. Pregnant women may only have a mild illness that resembles the flu, but this infection can cause miscarriage and stillbirth. If you do feel sick, see your doctor as soon as possible.