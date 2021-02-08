Food Evolution Dips and Salads Recalled For Lack of Inspection

by

Food Evolution of Schiller Park, Illinois is recalling about 6,806 pounds of ready to eat Food Evolution Dips and Salads because they contain meat that was produced without the benefit of federal inspection. There have been no reports of adverse reactions reported to the company due to the consumption of these products.

These ready to eat dip and salad items were made on various dates ranging from November 9, 2020 through January 29, 2021. The products all have “use by” dates thorough February 8, 2021. The recalled products are:

31 ounce containers that are filled with “Taco Dip With Refried Beans, Chili, Sour Cream, Cheddar, Onions, Black Olives, Jalapenos, & Red Pepper thoughtfully handmade —fresh to you — Fresh, Fast, Gourmet.”

18 ounce packages containing “Taco Dip With Refried Beans, Chili, Sour Cream, Cheddar, Onions, Black Olives, Jalapenos, & Red Pepper thoughtfully handmade —fresh to you — Fresh, Fast, Gourmet.”

7 ounce containers that are filled with “Tri-Colored Italian Style Rotini Pasta Salad with Salami thoughtfully handmade — fresh to you — Fresh, Fast, Gourmet.”

8 ounce packages containing “German Style Potato Salad with Bacon thoughtfully handmade — fresh to you — Fresh, Fast, Gourmet.”

These recalled items all have the establishment number “EST. 34309” that is stamped inside the USDA mark of inspection. These dips and spreads were shipped to retail locations in Illinois. You can see pictures of the product labels at the USDA web site.

The problem was discovered during FSIS verification tasks. Personnel found out that the establishment produced amenable product at an off-site facility without inspection, then repackaged and labeled the products with the USDA mark of inspection at the federal establishment. This lack of inspection is not allowed.

If you purchased any of these Food Evolution Dips and Spreads, do not eat them. Throw them away in a secure garbage can, or take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.