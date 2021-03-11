Fresh to You Turkey Sandwiches Recalled For Possible Listeria

by

MG Foods of Charlotte, North Carolina is recalling MG Foods Fresh to You turkey sandwiches and MG Foods turkey sandwiches in various flavors and types for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these items.

The recalled Fresh to You turkey sandwiches and MG Foods turkey sandwiches were distributed between March 3, 2021 and March 5, 2021 at the Charlotte Douglas Airport and through vending machines and micro markets that are located in businesses in Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and West Virginia. As of the end of the day on March 5, 2021 the products were removed by the company from sale at all locations.

The sandwiches were packaged in clear plastic wedges and paper bags. You can see the long list of recalled sandwiches at the FDA web site along with the package size, UPC number, and the type of container, along with pictures of product labels. Sandwiches sold at the Charlotte Douglas Airport were MG Foods Combo Half & Half, Turkey & Cheddar BLT, and Turkey & Swiss Croissant. The products that were sold in vending machines and micro markets in Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and West Virginia included Fresh to You Club on Toast, Club Panini, Club Sub, Turkey & Cheese Hoagie, Turkey & Swiss on Whole Wheat, Turkey Cranberry Pita, and MG Foods The Club Sub, Turkey & Pepperjack Sub, and Turkey & Provolone on 12 Grain, among others.

Routine environmental testing conducted on March 2, 2021 found the presence of Listeria on surface areas where the sandwiches were made. These sandwiches are being recalled out of an abundance of caution.

If you bought any of these sandwiches, do not eat them. Throw them away after double bagging them, in a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid. You can contact the company for a refund.

If you ate any of these sandwiches, watch for the symptoms of listeriosis, which can take up to 70 days to appear. Those symptoms include a high fever, stiff neck, severe headache, muscle aches, nausea, and diarrhea. Pregnant women may only feel mildly sick with what seems like the flu, but this infection can cause miscarriage and stillbirth. If you do feel sick, see your doctor.