Godavari Dried Apricots Recalled For Undeclared Sulfites

Godavari dried apricots are being recalled because they may contain sulfites that are not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to or sensitive to that ingredient could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. In addition, the consumption of sulfites can cause serious problems in people with asthma.

No illnesses or allergic reacwiotns have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling firm is Bokhary Foods Inc., doing business as EKTA Foods, of Lawrence, Massachusetts.

The recalled product is Godavari dried apricots that were sold in Massachusetts, New York, and Connecticut at the retail level from July 10, 2021 through November 24, 2021. The apricots are packaged in 7 ounce clear plastic film bags with the UPC number 0 03658 50001 4. The apricots are also packaged in 14 ounce clear bags with the UPC number 0 03657 5001 5. The bags have the Godavari brand label on the front and the orange apricots can be seen through the bag.

The recall was started after routine sampling at retail by New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets revealed the presence of sulfites in the 14 ounce packages of the dried apricots.

If you purchased this product with those specific UPC numbers, and cannot consume sulfites for whatever reason, do not eat it. You can throw the apricots away in a sealed or double bagged package in a secure trash can, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.