Gold Canyon Meat Ground Beef Patties Recalled For Foreign Material

Gold Canyon Meat Company ground beef patties are being recalled for possible foreign material contamination, more specifically pieces of hard white plastic. This poses a mouth injury and choking hazard. No illnesses or injuries have been reported to date in connection with the consumption of these items. The recalling company is Shamrock Foods Company, doing business as Gold Canyon Meat Company of Phoenix, Arizona.

The recalled raw ground beef patties were produced on October 21, 2021 and have the lot code 29421. They include:

11.25 pound boxes containing vacuum-packed, single-stacked Gold Canyon Meat CO “BEEF CHUCK PATTY, GROUND 6 OUNCE GOURMET PRIME” with item number “4512991” printed on the label.

12 pound boxes containing vacuum-packed, single-stacked Gold Canyon Meat CO “BEEF CHUCK PATTY, GROUND 2X1 GOURMET USDA PRIME” with item number “4757111” on the label.

12 pound boxes containing vacuum-packed, single-stacked Gold Canyon Meat CO “BEEF CHUCK PATTIE, GROUND SLIDER ANGUS 6X1” with item number “3752811” stamped on the label.

12 pound boxes containing vacuum-packed, single-stacked Gold Canyon Meat CO “BEEF CHUCK PATTIE, GROUND 6OZ 6 WIDE CEDAR RIVER NATURAL USDA CHOICE” with item number “3138361” on the label.

12 pound boxes containing vacuum-packed, single-stacked Gold Canyon Meat CO “BEEF CHUCK PATTIE, GROUND 8Z CEDAR RIVER NATURAL USDA CHOICE” with item number “3962551” printed on the label.

12.25 pound boxes containing vacuum-packed, single-stacked Gold Canyon Meat CO “BEEF CHUCK PATTY, GROUND ANGUS 7Z CRYO 2-6LB SLEEVES” with item number “3942041” stamped on the label.

12.25 pound boxes containing vacuum-packed, single-stacked Gold Canyon Meat CO “BEEF CHUCK PATTY, GROUND ANGUS 7Z” with item number “3926911” on the label.

These items all have the establishment number “EST. 6239” inside the USDA mark of inspection. They were shipped to restaurants in Arizona and California. The firm received complaints from restaurant staff that the plastic was found in the beef patties during preparation. Restaurants are urged not to serve these products; they should be throw away or returned to the place of purchase.