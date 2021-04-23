Golden Medal Mushroom Enoki Mushrooms Recalled For Listeria

by

Golden Medal Mushroom Enoki mushrooms are being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these mushrooms.

This product was imported from Korea. The recalled mushrooms were distributed to California, Illinois, and Texas through produce distributors or wholesalers to retail stores nationwide.

The recalled product is Golden Medal Mushroom Enoki mushrooms that are packaged in a 200 gram (7.05 ounce) clear plastic and green package. The description “Enoki Mushroom” is printed on the label in English and labeled “Product of Korea.” On the package of the package the UPC number 809165582015 is stamped on the bottom left along with Golden Medal Mushroom Inc.’s name and address and the instructions to keep refrigerated and cook through before eating.

The potential for contamination was noted after routine testing by Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development revealed the presence of Listeria monocytogenes in a 200 gram package of Enoki mushrooms. Distribution of this product has been suspended.

If you purchased this product, do not eat it, even if you plan to cook it. The potential for cross-contamination with other foods that are eaten uncooked exists. You can throw it away after first double bagging it and putting it into a secure garbage can, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a refund.

Symptoms of listeriosis, the illness caused by this pathogen, can take up to 70 days to appear after infection. Symptoms include high fever, stiff neck, severe headache, muscle aches, nauseas, and diarrhea. Pregnant women can suffer miscarriage, stillbirth, or premature labor with this infection even though their illness seems mild. If you have eaten this product and have been sick, see your doctor.