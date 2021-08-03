Golden Natural Dried Apricots Recalled For Undeclared Sulfites

by

Golden Natural dried apricots are being recalled for sulfites that are not declared on the label. While sulfites are not one of the major food allergens classified by the FDA, the government does require that sulfites be listed on food labels if that food contains 10 ppm or more, since this compound can cause serious or life-threatening reactions in people with asthma. Sulfites are often used to process dried apricots and other dried fruits.

No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with this issue. The recalling company is Golden Natural Products Inc.

The recalled items are Golden Natural Dried Apricot Subkhon with Bone, packaged in net weight 16 ounces or 454 gram plastic bags. The lot number printed on the label is GC005, and the best before date is 2023. Also recalled is Golden Natural Dried Apricot Subkhon Jumbo that is packaged in 16 once containers. The lot number for that product is GC005 and the best before date is 2023.

These items were distributed to wholesalers in California, Washington, and New York. Consumers could have purchased these apricots through retail stores. The apricots are packaged in plastic bags with white labels.

If you purchased these products and are allergic to or sensitive to sulfites, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a sealed package, or take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.

Symptoms of sensitivity to, or allergies to sulfites include hives, itchy skin, upset stomach, vomiting or diarrhea, flushing, coughing, wheezing, dizziness, and difficulty breathing. Anyone experiencing these symptoms, especially for the first time, should see a doctor.