Golden Spoon Hot Pot Fish Chips Recalled For Ineligibility

by

Golden Spoon Hot Pot Fish Chips is being recalled because it was imported from a country that is not eligible to export the products to the United States. Super World Trading of Brooklyn, New York, is recalling about 26,270 pounds of ready to eat imported siluriformes (catfish) products. This product was imported from China, a country that is ineligible to export processed or ready-to-eat (RTE) siluriformes products to the United States. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions received by the company to date due to the consumption of this product.

The recalled product is Golden Spoon Hot Pot Fish Chips that is packaged in a 4.23 ounce (120 gram) plastic tray. All product dates of this item are recalled. The product does not have an establishment number or a USDA mark of inspection. The Fish Chips were shipped to retail and wholesale locations nationwide.

The issue was discovered during a routine FSIS surveillance activity of imported products. Raw siluriformes products may be imported into the U.S. from China, but not processed or ready to eat siluriformes products.

If you purchased Golden Spoon Hot Pot Fish Chips, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a sealed package in a secure garbage can so other people can’t access it. Or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.

The USDA is conducting retail effectiveness checks to ensure that the recalling firm is making sure that this product is no longer available for purchase. If a retail distribution list is issued, it will be available at the USDA web site.