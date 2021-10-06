Gosselin Maple Smoked Salmon Recalled For Possible Listeria

by

Gosselin Maple Smoked Salmon is being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination, according to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA). No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling company is Gosselin Smokehouses.

The salmon was sold in Quebec at the consumer level. The recalled product is Gosselin Maple Smoked Salmon that is packaged in approximately 200 gram packages. The UPC number on this product is variable. The lot number is 124421.

This recall was triggered by the company. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation that may lead to the recall of more products. If this happens, the recall will be posted on the CFIA web page. The government is ensuring that this product is being removed from the marketplace.

If you bought Gosselin Maple Smoked Salmon with that lot number, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a sealed or double bagged package in a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take it back to the place of purchase for a refund.

You should then clean your refrigerator with a mild bleach solution to kill any remaining bacteria. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after cleaning and after handling this product.

If you ate this product, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis, the illness caused by this pathogen, for the next 70 days. Symtpoms are often preceded by nausea and diarrhea, and include severe headache, high fever, muscle aches, and a stiff neck. Pregnant women may think they have a mild case of the flu, but this infection can cause premature labor, infection in the newborn, stillbirth, and miscarriage. If you do get sick see your doctor.