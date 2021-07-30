Greater Omaha Packing Beef Recalled For Possible E. coli O157:H7

by

Greater Omaha Packing beef is being recalled for possible E. coli O157:H7 contamination, according to a USDA recall notice. The beef products were distributed to further processors in Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, and Nebraska. About 295,236 pounds of raw beef products that were intended for non-intact use have been recalled. No confirmed reports of illness have been received by the company due to the consumption of these products. More recalls may be issued as a result of this recall, so be aware.

The raw beef products were produced on July 13, 2021. You can see the complete list of products and the matching product codes at the USDA web site. They include Beef Choice Angus Sirloin Round, Boneless Chuck, Choice Angus 75 Trim, Prime Chuck Trim, Choice Angus 5O Trim, Ona Choice Angus Chuck Trim, and Boneless Shank, among others. All of these items have the establishment number “EST. 960A” stamped inside the USDA mark of inspection.

This Greater Omaha Packing beef problem was discovered when FSIS collected a routine product sample that was confirmed positive for the presence of E. coli O157:H7. Anyone who is concerned about an illness should contact their healthcare provider.

Symptoms of an E. coli O157:H7 infection can include a mild fever, vomiting, severe stomach and abdominal cramps, severe stomach and abdominal pain, and diarrhea that is bloody or watery. In some populations, especially children under the age of five, this infection can develop into hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), a type of kidney failure that can be deadly. Symptoms of HUS include little urine output, bleeding from the nose and mouth, pale skin, and lethargy.