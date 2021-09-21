Green Field Farms Chocolate Milk Recalled For Improper Pasteurization

by

Green Field Farms Chocolate Milk has been recalled for improper pasteurization. Pasteurization is a heat treatment process used on milk to kill pathogens that make it safe to consume. No illnesses have been reported to the company or the government to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling company is Green Field Farms of Fredericksburg, Ohio.

The recalled product is Green Field Farms Chocolate Milk with a code date of 09/29/21. The product is whole milk. The dairy says that 1,242 units of the milk were distributed in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Delaware, and Washington D.C, from September 7 through September 16, 2021. The quality issue is isolated to Whole Chocolate Milk with an expiration date of September 29, 2021. The recall notice did not have a photo, and there is no information about the size of the product container or the type of container.

The problem was discovered during routine product testing conducted by the Ohio Department of Agriculture. Tests showed that the product was not effectively pasteurized.

If you bought this product, do not drink it even if some has been consumed and no one has gotten sick. You can throw the milk away or take it back to the place of purchase for a full refund. If you pour the milk down the sink, clean the sink with soap and water and sanitize it before using it again.

If you or anyone you know consumed this milk and has been ill with the symptoms of food poisoning, contact your doctor immediately.