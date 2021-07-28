Gusta Vegan Grating Block Original Recalled For Possible Listeria

by

Gusta Vegan Grating Block Original is recalled in Canada for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. No illnesses have been repotted to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling company is Gusta Foods Inc.

The product was distributed in Ontario and Quebec at the warehouse level. The recalled item is Gusta Vegan Grating Block Original that is packaged in 227 gram packages. The UPC number that is printed on the product label is 6 27843 57789 8. The best before date is 2021 OC 23 (October 23, 2021) and the lot number on the label is 23062021.

If you purchased this product, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a sealed packaged in a secure trash can, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.

Then clean out your refrigerator or wherever you stored this item with a solution of one tablespoon liquid chlorine bleach to one gallon of warm water. Wipe down all packages, then rinse with cool water and dry.

If you ate this recalled product, watch yourself for the symptoms of listeriosis, the illness caused by the pathogen, for the next 70 days. That’s how long it can take to start feeling sick. Symptoms include a high fever, stiff neck, severe headache, nausea, and diarrhea. Pregnant women can suffer stillbirth or miscarriage, even though their illness is mild and similar to the flu. If you do get sick, call your doctor as soon as possible.