Haen Meats 1959 House Blend Recalled For Possible Listeria

Haen Meats 1959 House Blend is being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. No illness have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling company is Excalibur Seasoning Company of Pekin, Illinois.

The seasoning was shipped beginning on July 14, 2021. The recalled item was sold to consumers through a retailer in the 54130 zip code in Wisconsin. Just 17 bottles of the product are recalled.

The recalled item is Haen Meats 1959 House Blend that is packaged in clear plastic shaker bottles. The bottles hold 6.5 ounces of the product. The lot number that is printed on the label is 107-354. And the UPC number stamped on the item is 729009768154.

The recall was triggered after finished product testing which found the pathogen in one product. Further ingredient testing revealed that the bacteria may have been present in one lot of one ingredient. All products that were made with this lot of that ingredient are recalled.

If you bought this item, do not eat it, even if you plan to cook with it. You can throw it away after double bagging it, or take it back to the store where you bought it for a refund.

You should then clean out your pantry or spice drawers or wherever you stored this item with a solution of 1 tablespoon liquid chlorine bleach in 1 gallon of warm water. Wipe down all the nearby items, then rinse with clear water. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after handling this product and after cleaning.

If you ate this product, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis, the illness caused by this pathogen, for the next 70 days. That’s how long it can take for symptoms to appear. If you do feel ill, call your doctor and tell him or her about this recall.