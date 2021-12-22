Haifa Smoked Fish Turbot Recalled For Possible Listeria

by

Haifa Smoked Fish Turbot Cold Smoked is being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. About 230 pounds of Turbot cold smoked is recalled. No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with the consumption of this fish. The recalling firm is Haifa Smoked Fish of Jamaica, New York.

The recalled product is Haifa Smoked Fish Turbot Cold Smoked that is packaged in 8 ounce containers. The lot number on the label is 246. It was sold at the retail level in New York and New Jersey. The fish is packed in clear plastic, with a gold board that contains the fish. The blue label reads “Haifa Smoked Fish & Caviar Turbot Cold Smoked.” The lot number is on a sticker on the back of the board.

The recall was triggered by routine sampling conducted by the New York State Department of Agriculture. Listeria monocytogenes was found in the finished product. The company has stopped distribution of the product and is investigating.

If you purchased this product, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a sealed or double bagged package inside a secure trash can so other people can’t access it, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a refund.

You should then clean your refrigerator with a mild bleach solution to kill pathogens. Listeria monocytogenes can grow at refrigerator temperatures, and freezing doesn’t kill it. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after handling this product and after cleaning.

If you ate this product, monitor yourself for the symptoms of listeriosis, which can take up to 70 days to appear. If you do feel sick, see your doctor.