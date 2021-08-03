Harvest Fresh Teriyaki Vegetable Spirals Recalled For Possible Listeria

by

Harvest Fresh Teriyaki Vegetable Spiral Stir Fry Kit and two more best by dates of Zucchini Spirals are being recalled in Canada for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. The original recall, which was issued on July 25, 2021, was for Zucchini Spirals with a July 24, 2021 best by date. No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with the consumption of these products. The recalling company is Veg Pak Produce. These items were sold in Ontario at the retail level.

The recalled items include Harvest Fresh Zucchini Spirals that are packaged in 340 gram plastic clamshell containers. The UPC number that is printed on the label is 0 59559 00042 9. The best by dates stamped on the product are 31 JUL 2021 and 01 AUG 2021. Also recalled is Harvest Fresh Teriyaki Vegetable Spiral Stir Fry Kit that is packaged in 400 gram containers. The UPC number for that product is 0 59559 99933 4, and the best before dates are 31 JUL 2021 and 01 AUG 2021.

This recall was triggered by CFIA test results, because the government launched a food safety investigation after the first recall was issued. More products may be recalled, so stay tuned.

If you purchased either of these products, do not eat them, even if you plan to cook with them, because of the possibility of cross-contamination. You can throw them away in a sealed package in a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund. Then clean out your refrigerator with a mild bleach solution, and wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water.

If you ate these products, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. Those symptoms include high fever, stiff neck, severe headache, muscle aches, nausea, and diarrhea. Pregnant women can suffer stillbirth and miscarriage with this infection even though their illness is mild. If you do feel sick, call your doctor.