Harvest Fresh Zucchini Spirals Recalled in Canada For Possible Listeria

Harvest Fresh Zucchini Spirals are being recalled in Canada for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this recalled product. The recalling company is Veg Pak Produce.

This product was sold in Ontario at the retail level. The recalled item is Harvest Fresh Zucchini Spirals that are packaged in 340 gram containers. The UPC number that is printed on the label is 0 59559 00042 9. The best by date stamped on the product is 24 JUL 2021. And the code is C 195.

This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) test results. A food safety investigation has been launched, which may lead to the recall of more products. If this happens, the recalls will be listed at the CFIA web site.

If you purchased this product, do not eat it, even if you intend to cook it first. The potential for cross-contamination between this item and other foods and surfaces is too great. You can throw it away after first wrapping it in foil or plastic wrap so other people can’t access it, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.

Then clean out your refrigerator using a mild bleach solution. Listeria monocytogenes bacteria can grow at refrigerator temperatures. Wash your hands well with soap and water after cleaning and after handling this product.

If you ate any of these Harvest Fresh Zucchini Spirals, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. Those symptoms include a stiff neck, severe headache, high fever, and are often preceded by nausea and diarrhea. Pregnant women need to be careful of this infection, as it can cause premature labor, stillbirth, and miscarriage. If you do feel ill, contact your doctor as soon as possible.