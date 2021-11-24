HEB Creamy Tomato Basil Soup Recalled For Foreign Material

by

HEB Creamy Tomato Basil Soup is being recalled because it may contain foreign material in the form of glass pieces. This poses a choking and mouth injury hazard. No injuries or illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Fischer & Wieser Specialty Foods.

This recall was triggered after a customer notified the supplier that the product contained a glass piece. All products that are affected by this recall have been removed from all H-E-B store shelves. HEB stores are located in Texas.

The recalled product is HEB Creamy Tomato Basil Soup that is packaged in 31.4 ounce glass jar containers. The UPC number that is printed on the product label is 4122070619, and the lot number is 22871. The sell by and used by date on the label is 10/14/22 (October 14, 2022) that is printed along with the lot number on the product jar below the lid.

If you purchased this product with that UPC number and lot number, along with the same best by date, do not eat it. You can throw the soup away after first double bagging it, in a secure garbage can so other people can’t access it, or you can take it back to the H-E-B store where you purchased it for a full refund.