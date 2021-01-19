Hiland Dairy Chocolate Milk Recalled For Possible Sanitizer Contamination

by

Hiland Dairy Chocolate Milk in 1% variety is being recalled because it may contain food-grade sanitizers, which could cause illness if consumed. The recall notice did not state if any illnesses have been reported to the company to date.

The recalled product is one-half pint 1% low fat chocolate milk that was produced at Hiland Dairy’s Norman, Oklahoma facility only. This product was sold to institutional customers in these areas: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Metro Area; Western Oklahoma; Dallas, Texas; San Antonio, Texas; and Tyler, Texas.

The recalled product s One-Half Pint Hiland Dairy 1% Low Fat Chocolate Milk. The UPC number on the product is 72060-00156-3. The sell by date is January 27, 2021. And the Plant Code is 4025. Only products with the plant code 4025 are included in this recall.

Only eight cases of this product are affected, but to ensure 100% containment, the dairy is recalling all of the product with the 1/27 code. There are 50 units of one-half pints in one case, and 4800 cases were distributed for a total of 240,000 units of the chocolate milk.

Institutions should not serve this milk to anyone if they have it. Throw it away or dispose of it according to policy, or return it to the seller for a refund. Hiland Dairy learned of this issue and then confirmed after internal quality control testing at their Oklahoma facility. Hiland Dairy is working with the FDA to investigate this problem.