Hostess Hamburger Buns and Hot Dog Buns Recalled For Possible Listeria

by

Hostess Hamburger Buns and Hot Dog Buns are being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. They were sold to distributors, convenience food store, and other retail stores throughout the United States. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these products.

The recalled items are Hostess Hamburger Buns and Hostess Hot Dog buns. The company became aware of the issue from its co-manufacturer, Best Harvest Bakeries, through Best Harvest Bakeries’ environmental monitoring program.

The recall is limited to these products: Hostess Soft White Hamburger Buns, with UPC number 888109110987. You can see the very long list of batch numbers and corresponding best by dates at the FDA web site. The best by date range is from 8/13/2021 through 10/4/2021. Also recalled are Hostess Soft White Hot Dog Buns, with UPC number 888109110970. The best by dates for that product range from 8/13/2021 to 9/30/21. No other Hostess products are affected by this recall, including Hostess bread and bagel products.

If you purchased these products, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a sealed package in a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take them back to the place of purchase for a refund.

You should consider cleaning your pantry or drawers or wherever you stored these products with a mild bleach solution after you discard the buns. And if you froze these products, remember that freezer temperatures do not destroy this pathogen. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after cleaning and after you handle these products.

If you ate any of these items, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. it can take that long to get sick. Symptoms include a high fever, severe headache, stiff neck, muscle aches, nausea, and diarrhea. Pregnant women need to be very careful about this pathogen, since it can cause miscarriage and stillbirth, even though their illness is mild. If you do feel sick, see your doctor.