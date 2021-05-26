Hurst Great Northern Beans Recalled For Possible Health Risk

by

Randall Foods of Cincinnati, Ohio, is recalling Hurst Great Northern Beans that are packed in glass jars because of manufacturing deviations that may pose a potential health risk. That health risk was not identified in the recall notice. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this item.

The recalled product is Hurst Great Northern Beans, or Glass Jar Fully Cooked Great Northern Beans. The UPC number stamped on the label is 0 256012 0, and the batch/lot number printed on the product jar is TGN19253. The best by date for this recalled item is September 9, 2022 (9/9/2022).

The product was co-packed and sold in 48 ounce glass jars with yellow labels with “Hurst’s Brand” at the label top. Four hundred and thirty-seven cases of this product were shipped between November 7, 2019 and September 28, 2020, in these states: Iowa, Illinois, Kentucky, Maryland, Minnesota, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and West Virginia. No other Hurst’s Brand products are included in this recall.

The manufacturing deviations included a nonfunctioning temperature indicating device that raises the possibility that the beans were not effectively processed. Processing a low acid food at temperatures below the required temp could create a condition that may lead to premature spoilage or foodborne illness.

If you bought this product, do not eat it, even if you are going to cook or reheat it before serving. Make sure that the product has the above UPC number, lot number, and best by date. You can throw the product away in a secure garbage can, or take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.