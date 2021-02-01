Isagenix Products Recalled in Canada For Over-Fortification of Vitamins

by

Isagenix International is recalling certain Isagenix products in Canada because of over-fortification of vitamins that can cause health problems. There have been illnesses reported to the company and the Canadian government due to the consumption of these products.

You can see the long list of recalled products at the CFIA web site, along with the package size, UPC numbers, and codes on the products. Some of the recalled products are Isalean Bars, including the flavors Chocolate Cream Crisp and Chocolate Peanut Crunch; and Isalean Shakes, including the flavors Creamy Dutch Chocolate, Birthday Cake Flavor, Chocolate Mint, Peach Mango, Salted Caramel, Natural Creamy Vanilla, and Strawberry Cream, among others.

This warning was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency’s inspection activities. These products may have been sold nationally at the consumer level, and also sold through internet sales. The CFIA is also aware that some of these products were sold through various internet sites that are not affiliated with Isageniz International LLC.

Check to see if you have these recalled items in your home. If you do, do not consume them. Throw them away in a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid, or take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund. You can see pictures of recalled products at the Healthy Canadians web site.

Over-fortification of vitamins can cause various problems. More than 10,000 serious medical incidents or deaths related to dietary supplements were reported to the FDA between 2007 and 2012 according to Consumer Reports. The most common health effects are fatigue, nausea, vomiting, pain, and kidney, heart, or liver problems.