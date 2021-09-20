Jongilpoom Enoki Mushrooms Recalled For Possible Listeria

by

Jongilpoom Enoki Mushrooms are being recalled in Canada for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company or the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) to date in connection with this issue. The recalling company is Covic International Trading Inc.

The mushrooms were sold at the consumer level in Alberta and British Columbia. The recalled product is Jongilpoom Enoki Mushrooms that are sold in 200 gram packages. The UPC number that is printed on the label is 8 807076 000321. and the codes are CE 158D.

The recall was triggered by CFIA test results. A food safety investigation has been launched, which may lead to the recall of more products. If this happens, the CFIA will issue more food recall warnings. The government is making sure that the company is removing this product from the marketplace.

If you purchased this product, do not eat it, even if you plan to cook the mushrooms first. You can throw the package away in a secure garbage can after first double bagging it, or you can take it back to the place of purchase for a full refund.

If you ate this product, watch your health for the symptoms of listeriosis, which can take up to 70 days to appear. Symptoms include a high fever, severe headache, stiff neck, muscle aches, nausea, and diarrhea. Pregnant women may have a mild illness that appears to be the flu, but this infection can cause premature labor, stillbirth, and miscarriage. If you do feel sick, call your doctor as soon as possible.