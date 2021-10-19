Kettle Classic Clam Chowder Recalled For Foreign Material

by

Kettle Classic Clam Chowder with Uncured Bacon is being recalled because it may contain foreign material in the form of hard sharp opaque plastic pieces. This poses a choking and mouth injury hazard. No injuries or adverse reactions have been reported to date in connection with the consumption of this soup. The recalling firm is Ivar’s Soup and Sauce Company of Mukilteo, Washington. About 14,968 sleeves are recalled.

The recalled item is Ivar’s Kettle Classic Clam Chowder with Uncured Bacon that was sold exclusively to Costco stores at the retail level in these states: Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, and Wisconsin.

The Kettle Classic Clam Chowder is a refrigerated item and is packaged in two 24-ounce Sleeved Packs. The Costco item number printed on the label is 1270666. The soup is packaged in 24 ounce clear plastic cups, in a double pack surrounded by a printed paperboard sleeve. The UPC number for this item that is on the label is 0 30383 19649 6. The ready-to-eat soups have a use by date of 12-22-2021 (December 22, 2021) that is printed on the bottom of the sleeve, and on the edge of the individual cup lids.

The problem was discovered on October 17, 2021 when a consumer found a piece of plastic in the container that they purchased and notified the company. The piece of plastic found by the consumer is in the shape of a half circle with some of the center missing, with edges that are sharp and pointed. The diameter of the circle is about 1 1/2″. It is possible that the remainder of the circular plastic is a similarly intact piece or numbers smaller pieces.

If you purchased the product, do not eat it. The product should be removed from store shelves. You can throw it away in a sealed container, or take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.