Kolapore Springs Smoked Trout Recalled For Possible Botulism

by

North Shore Specialty Foods is recalling Kolapore Springs smoked trout from the marketplace because it could permit the growth of Clostridium botulinum bacteria, which can produce the toxin botulism. No illnesses have been reported to the company in connection with the consumption of this product.

The recalled products include Kolapore Springs Smoked Trout, sold in variable size packages. The UPC number printed on the label is 6 27987 16383 4. All best before dates are recalled, up to and including 2021 MR 31. Also recalled is Kolapore Springs Smoked Trout, Peppercorn, also sold in variable size packages. The UPC number printed on that product is 6 27987 16383 4. All best before dates up to and including 2021 MR 31 are included in this recall. These products were sold in Ontario at the consumer level.

Foods that are contaminated with Clostridium botulinum bacteria or toxin will not look, smell, or taste spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms of botulism food poisoning include facial paralysis or loss of facial expression, unreactive or fixed pupils, drooping eyelids, blurred or double vision, difficulty swallowing, difficulty speaking, slurred speech, and a change in the sound of the voice, including hoarseness. In all cases, botulism does not cause a fever. In severe cases, people may die.

This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) test results. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may trigger the recall of more products. The government is also verifying that industry is removing this product from the marketplace.

If you purchased Kolapore Springs Smoked Trout in either flavor, do not eat it, even if you plan to cook it. Throw it away after first wrapping it in foil or plastic wrap, or double bagging its other people and animals can’t access it. Or you can take it back to the place where you purchased it for a full refund.