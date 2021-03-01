Kwik Trip Tastebuds Taco Products Recalled For Possible Listeria

by

J&J Distributing of St. Paul, Minnesota is recalling Kwik Trip Tastebuds taco dip, platter, and taco tray products along with Haug Earthgrown and Fresh Thyme brands and a Caribou sandwich for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. Some products that are regulated by the USDA are also recalled by the same company. No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with the consumption of these products.

The recalled products are these Haug brands, all with code date 3-Mar: Taco Tray in 16 ounce packages, with UPC number 6-10014-16383-9; Mini 7 Layer Dip Tray in 22 ounce containers with UPC number 6-10014-16414-0; 16 ounce Taco Tray with UPC number 6-10014-16415-7; and 29 ounce Taco Tray with UPC number 6-10014-16416-4. Also recalled is Fresh Thyme 10 ounce Taco Dip with UPC number 8-41330-12368 and code date 3-Mar.

These Tastebuds brand products are recalled, all with code date 3-Mar: Layered Fiesta Taco Dip in 9 ounce packages, with UPC number 0-38232-31611-8; 26 ounce Taco Platter with UPC number 0-38232-31683-5; 15.8 ounce Taco Platter with UPC number 0-38232-33235-4; and 9 ounce Taco Dip with UPC number 0-38232-31612-5. Earthgrown brand Mini Taco Dip is also recalled, with UPC number 6-10014-22341-0 and code date 3-Mar.

Finally, Caribou Turkey Sandwich in 9 ounce containers is recalled. The UPC number on that product is 7-98493-17447-5 and the code date is 26-Feb. Kwik Trip 8 ounce Taco Dip is recalled, with UPC number 0-38232-36091-3 and code date 3-Mar, along with 15.8 ounce Taco Dip with UPC number 0-38232-36090-6 and code date 3-Mar.

These products were distributed nationwide in retail stores. Routine testing by the company found the presence of Listeria monocytogenes bacteria in a utensil that was used to make the products.

If you purchased any of these Kwik Trip Tastebuds taco products, or Haug Fresh Thyme Earthgrown products or the Caribou sandwich, do not eat them. Throw them away in a sealed container in a secure garbage can, or take them back to the place of purchase for a full refund. You can see pictures of product labels at the FDA web site.

Then clean out your refrigerator with a mild bleach solution to kill any bacteria. Listeria monocytogenes can grow at refrigerator temperatures and can become established in a moist environment. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after cleaning and after handling these recalled items.

If you ate any of these recalled products, watch for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. Those symptoms can include high fever, severe headache, stiff neck, muscle aches, nausea, and diarrhea. This illness can cause miscarriage and stillbirth, even though a pregnant women may think she only has a mild case of the flu. If you do get sick, call your doctor.