Lake Champlain Chocolates Recalled For Foreign Material

Lake Champlain Chocolates is voluntarily recalling some of its LLC Lake Champlain Chocolates in the milk chocolate flavor for potential foreign material contamination. A consumer reported finding brittle plastic pieces in one finished product. After an investigation, the company is voluntarily recalling all potential affected product currently on the market from July 2020 through January 2021.

This foreign material contamination poses a choking and mouth injury hazard. No reports of illness or injury have been reported to the company to date in connection with this problem. You can see pictures of products through links available at the FDA web site.

The recalled Lake Champlain Chocolates include milk chocolate flavors Hazelnut Five Star Bar, Fruit & Nut Five Star Bar, Almond Five Star Bar, Granola Five Star Bar, Organic Milk Chocolate Bar with Sea Salt & Almonds, Milk Chocolate Almond Bark, and Chocolates of Vermont Green Mountain. These chocolate bars are sold packaged in a variety of other gift packages, boxes, and baskets.

All of the products that may contain these chocolate bars are listed at the FDA web site, including the stock code, UPC number, lot number, and best by dates. Some of the products include Galentine Selection, Basket Be Mine, Holiday Selection, Basket of Cheer, Tis the Season Gift Basket, and Chocolates of Vermont, among others. They were sold through retailers and distributors throughout the country and in the company’s three Vermont retail stores.

If you purchased those chocolate bars or the baskets or boxes that may contain them, do not eat these bars. Throw them away or take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.