Lancaster Foods Butternut Squash Recalled For Possible Listeria

Lancaster Foods Butternut Squash is being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. All conventional butternut squash items that were processed between December 22, 2020 and January 8, 2021 are recalled. No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this issue.

These items were distributed in North Carolina, Virginia, Washington D.C., Maryland, Pennsylvania (probably; on the FDA page it is listed as PN), New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Vermont. The recalled products are:

16 ounce Autumn Medley with UPC number 8 13055 01115 6; with the expiration dates of 01/05/21, 01/07/21, and 01/09/21 noted on the bottom scan label. The brand name is Lancaster Foods and the package is a clear plastic tamper-evident clamshell. You can see pictures of the products at the FDA web site.

12 ounce Butternut Squash Noodles with UPC number 8 13055 01749 3; with the expiration date of 01/10/21 noted on the bottom scan label. The brand name is Lancaster Foods and the package is a clear plastic tamperevident clamshell.

12 ounce Butternut Squash Noodles with UPC number 8 13055 01864 3; with the expiration dates of 01/05/21, 01/08/21, 01/10/21, 01/11/21, 01/12/21, 01/15/21, and 01/17/21 noted on the bottom scan label. The brand name is Lancaster Foods and the package is a clear plastic tamper-evident clamshell.

12 ounce Butternut Squash Noodles with UPC number 6 88267 17259 5; with the expiration dates of 01/08/21, 01/10/21, 01/12/21, 01/13/21, 01/14/21, 01/15/21, and 01/17/21 noted on the bottom scan label. The brand name is Store Brand and the package is a clear plastic tamper-evident clamshell.

21 ounce Butternut Squash Planks with UPC number 8 13055 01272 6; with the expiration dates of 01/02/21, 01/08/21, 01/12/21, 01/15/21, and 01/17/21 noted on the bottom scan label. The brand name is Lancaster Foods and the package is a clear plastic tamper-evident clamshell.

20 ounce Squash Noodle Medley with UPC number 8 13055 01836 0; with the expiration dates of 01/05/21, 01/08/21, 01/13/21, 01/14/21, and 01/16/21 noted on the bottom scan label. The brand name is Lancaster Foods and the package is a clear plastic tamper-evident clamshell.

20 ounce Squash Noodle Medley with UPC number 6 88267 18585 4; with the expiration dates of 01/03/21, 01/08/21, 01/11/21, 01/17/21, 01/18/21, and 01/19/21 noted on the bottom scan label. The brand name is Store Brand and the package is a clear plastic tamper-evident clamshell.

2.5 pound bag Butternut Squash Chunks with UPC number 8 13055 01596 3; with the expiration dates of 01/04/21, 01/12/21, 01/15/21, and 01/18/21 noted on the bottom scan label. The brand name is Lancaster Foods and the package is a clear plastic tamper-evident clamshell.

20 ounce Butternut Squash Chunks with UPC number 8 13055 01150 7; with the expiration dates of 01/05/21, 01/08/21, 01/09/21, 01/13/21, and 01/16/21 noted on the bottom scan label. The brand name is Lancaster Foods and the package is a clear plastic tamper-evident clamshell.

24 ounce Butternut Squash Chunks with UPC number 8 13055 01300 6; with the expiration dates of 01/12/21, 01/13/21, 01/15/21 noted on the bottom scan label. The brand name is Lancaster Foods and the package is a clear plastic tamper-evident clamshell.

12 ounce Butternut Squash Chunks with UPC number 8 13055 01391 4; with the expiration dates of 01/04/21, 01/05/21, 01/07/21, 01/11/21, 01/12/21, 01/15/21, 01/17/21, and 01/20/21 noted on the bottom scan labels. The brand name is Lancaster Foods and the package is a clear plastic tamper-evident clamshell.

15 ounce Veggie Rice Blend with UPC number 8 13055 01014 2; with the expiration dates of 01/07/21 and 01/09/21 noted on the bottom scan labels. The brand name is Lancaster Foods and the package is a stand-up steam pouch with ‘grab & steam’ printed on the header.

If you bought any of these items, don’t eat them, even if you plan to cook them, since the possibility of cross-contamination exists. Throw them away after first double bagging them, or take them back to the store where you bought them for a refund.

Clean out your fridge with a mild bleach solution after discarding these items. And wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after handling these products and after cleaning.

If you ate any of these Lancaster Foods Butternut Squash items, monitor yourself for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days; that’s how long it can take to feel ill. If you do feel sick, see your doctor.