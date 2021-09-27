Ling Ling Chicken Potstickers Are Being Recalled For Foreign Material

by

Ling Ling Chicken Potstickers are being recalled for possible foreign material contamination, more specifically clear flexible and hard plastic pieces, according to the USDA. The presence of those objects poses a mouth injury and choking hazard. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions or injuries due to the consumption of these products. The recalling firm is Ajinomoto Foods North America of Hayward, California.

The raw, frozen chicken and vegetable potsticker items were produced on July 22, 2021. The recalled product is 4.2 pound. plastic bags that contain “Ling Ling POTSTICKERS CHICKEN & VEGETABLE” with lot code 1911203 and a “BEST BUY” date of 22 OCT 2022 printed on the label. The product has the establishment number “P20069” that is printed on the back of the package. The potstickers were shipped to distribution centers in California and Washington and then sent to retailers.

The problem was discovered after the the company first received consumer complaints. People found clear flexible and hard plastic in the potstickers.

The government thinks that this product may be in consumers’ home freezers. Please check your freezer carefully to see if you have purchased this product. The USDA is conducting retail effectiveness checks. If a retail distribution list is published, it will be posted on the USDA recall page.

If you purchased Ling Ling Chicken Potstickers with that lot code and best by date, do not eat it. You can throw the potstickers away after first wrapping the package or double bagging it so other people can’t access it. Or you can take the product back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.