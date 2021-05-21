Little Hatches Jalapeno Cream Cheese Recalled For Possible Listeria

by

Interstate Food Products of Lakewood, Colorado is recalling Little Hatches Jalapeno Cream Cheese because it may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes bacteria. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this item.

The recalled product is Little Hatches Jalapeno Cream Cheese that is packaged in 14 ounce containers. On the label the product name is Little Hatch’s. The product is in a clear plastic package marked with the sell by date of 05/21 on the top of the container. The cream cheese was sold in six Whole Foods stores in the Denver, Colorado metro area. The UPC number printed on the product label is 63818396147.

The potential for contamination was noted after routine testing by the FDA revealed the presence of Listeria monocytogenes in the product. If you purchased this product, do not eat it. You can throw it away after first double bagging it. Put it into a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid so other people and animals can’t access it. Or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.

You should then clean out your refrigerator with a mild bleach solution of 1 tablespoon liquid chlorine bleach to 1 gallon of warm water. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after handling this product and after cleaning.

If you ate any of this Hatches Jalapeno Cream Cheese, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis, which can take up to 70 days to appear. Those symptoms can include a high fever, severe headache, stiff neck, muscle aches, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. Pregnant women may only be mildly ill with what may seem like the flu if they contract this infection, but can suffer miscarriage and stillbirth. If you do feel sick, see your doctor.