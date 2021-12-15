Margherita Meats Pepperoni Recalled For Possible Bacillus Cereus

by

Margherita Meats Pepperoni is being recalled for possible Bacillus cereus contamination. About 10,990 pounds of the ready to eat product are being recalled. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling firm is Smithfield Packaged Meats Corporation, doing business as Margherita Meats, Inc. of Omaha, Nebraska.

The recalled product was produced and packaged on June 17, 2021. It is 8 ounce plastic shrink-wrapped packages containing unsliced Margherita Meats Pepperoni. The lot code stamped on the product label is P1931C. The “use by date” is December 14, 2021. The product has the establishment number “EST. 19” inside the USDA mark of inspection. The pepperoni was shipped to retail locations nationwide.

The problem was discovered when the Department of Defense notified FSIS that they found Bacillus cereus during routine product testing. Bacillus cereus is a bacteria that produces toxins that make people sick with vomiting and diarrhea. Anyone with a compromised immune system is more at risk for severe illness.

FSIS is conducting retail effectiveness checks to make sure that this product is being pulled from store shelves. If a retail distribution list is assembled, it will be posted at the USDA web site.

If you purchased this product, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a sealed or double bagged container in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after handling this item.