Marquis Organic Enoki Mushrooms Recalled For Possible Listeria

by

Marquis Organic Enoki Mushrooms are being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling company is Marquis Worldwide Specialty Inc. of City of Industry, California.

The recalled product is Marquis Organic Enoki Mushrooms that is packaged in 200 gram containers. They were distributed nationwide from California through retail store and other produce wholesalers. The package is plastic, clear on top and orange on the bottom part. It has “Conah Organic enoki mushrooms” written on the front. The mushroom is white and has almost no smell. It does not have a clear date of expiration.

The company is investigating to discover how the contamination occurred. If you purchased this product, do not eat it, even if you plan to cook it because of a risk of under cooking, and also the potential for cross-contamination in the kitchen. You can take the product back to the place of purchase, or throw it away in a secure garbage can.

You should then clean your refrigerator or wherever you stored the mushrooms with a mild bleach solution to kill any remixing bacteria. Listeria can grow at refrigerator temperatures, and freezing does not kill it. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after cleaning and after handling this product.

Symptoms of listeriosis, which can take up to 70 days to appear, include a high fever, severe headache, stiff neck, nausea, abdominal pain, diarrhea, and muscle aches. Pregnant women are especially vulnerable to this pathogen and can suffer miscarriage or stillbirth if they contract it. But their illness may be mild and similar to the flu. If you have eaten these mushrooms and have been ill, see your doctor.