Maryland Warns Consumers About La Cieba, Other Latino Cheeses

The Maryland Department of Health is warning consumers not to eat some types 0f La Cieba, La Colonia, and Selectos Latinos brand names cheeses until further notice, since they may be contaminated with two types of bacteria: Staphylococcus aureus and E. coli.

The La Cieba, La Colonia, and Selectos Latinos cheeses that fall under this warning include:

Cuajada el Terron

Queso Morolique con Chile

Queso Con Loroco

Queso Con Chile

Queso Frijolero

Queso Duro Blando Salvadoreno

Queso Salvadoreno

Queso Seco Salvadoreno

There is no information about package sizes, the store where these products may have been sold in Maryland, or if any illnesses have been reported in connection with the consumption of these cheeses. The notice also did not state which serotype of E. coli bacteria may be contaminating these cheeses.

Staphylococcus aureus is a bacteria that causes symptoms including a sudden start of nausea, vomiting, and stomach cramps. Certain types of E. coli bacteria can cause serious illness, including severe stomach and abdominal cramps, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea that may be bloody and/or watery.

If you bought any of these La Cieba, La Colonia, and Selectos brand cheeses that are those specific types, do not eat them. You can throw them away after first wrapping them in foil or plastic wrap or double bagging them so other people and animals can’t get at them. Put them into a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid. Or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.