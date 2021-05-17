Metro Brands Enoki Mushrooms Recalled For Possible Listeria

by

Metro brands Enoki mushrooms are being recalled in Canada for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. The mushrooms were sold in Quebec and may have been sold nationally at the retail level. No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with the consumption of this item.

The mushrooms do not have a brand label; they were packed for Metro Brands. The product is Metro brands Enoki mushrooms in 99 gram containers. The UPC number printed on the product label is 0 59749 94854 8. All units that were sold up to and including May 14, 2021 are recalled.

This warning was triggered by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency’s inspection activities. A food safety investigation is being conducted, which may lead to the recall of more products. If this happens, the recalls will be posted at the CFIA web site.

If you purchased this product, do not eat it, even if you plan to cook it first. The potential for cross-contamination is too great. Throw the mushrooms away in a sealed container in a secure garbage can, or take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.

Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes will not look, taste, or smell spoiled but can make you very sick. Symptoms of listeriosis, the illness caused by this pathogen, can take up to 70 days to appear. Symptoms may include a high fever, stiff neck, severe headache, muscle aches, nauseas, and diarrhea. Pregnant women may suffer miscarriages or stillbirth even though their illness is mild. If you have eaten these mushrooms and feel sick, see your doctor.

You should also clean out your refrigerator with a mild bleach solution to kill any remaining bacteria. Listeria monocytogenes can grow at refrigerator temperatures and freezing doesn’t kill it. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after cleaning and after handling this product.