Milan Provisions Jalapeno Chorizo Recalled For Lack of Inspection

by

Milan Provisions Jalapeno Chorizo has been recalled because it was made without the benefit of federal inspection. About 6,000 pounds of heat-treated, not fully cooked, not shelf stable chorizo sausage is recalled. No illnesses or adverse reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling company is Milan Provisions of Corona, New York.

The jalapeño chorizo sausages items were produced from April 13, 2021 through April 16, 2021. The recalled item is 14 ounce and 22 ounce vacuum packed packages containing “Milan Provisions Mexican Brand Made in New York Cured Chorizo Jalapeño.” The sausage has the expiration dates of JUN 12 21, JUN 13 21, JUN 14 21, and JUN 15 21.

These products all have the establishment number “EST. 4335” that is stamped inside the USDA mark of inspection. The sausages were shipped to retail locations in New York.

The problem was discovered when FSIS determined the the firm received pork trim product from a retail butcher that is not federally inspected and used it to make the chorizo. The government is concerned that some of this product may be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers. The government will be conducting retail effectiveness checks to make sure that the firm is recalling this item and notifying their customers. If it becomes available, the retail distribution list will be posted at the USDA web site.

Please check your refrigerator or freezer carefully to see if you have purchased Milan Provisions Jalapeno Chorizo with those expiration dates and that establishment number. If you have, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure garbage can or take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.