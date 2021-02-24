Ming Yang Hotpot Seasoning is Recalled For Lack of Inspection

by

GLG Trading of Chino, California is recalling about 96,810 pounds of beef tallow products called Ming Yang Hotpot Seasoning because they were imported from the Peoples Republic of China, an ineligible county for beef, without the benefit of FSIS import re-inspection. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions reported to the company to date in connection with this recall.

The recalled products are heat-treated shelf stable items containing beef tallow. They include:

17.6 ounce vacuumed sealed packages of “Ming Yang Hotpot Seasoning (Slightly spicy).”

17.6 ounce vacuumed sealed packages of “Ming Yang Hotpot Seasoning (Super spicy, Extremely).”

12.07 ounce vacuumed sealed packages of “Ming Yang Hotpot Seasoning (Medium spicy, Mala).”

These items do not have a federal mark of inspection. They were shipped to distributors, retail locations, and restaurants in Arizona, California, Hawaii, Nevada, New York, and Texas. The problem was discovered during verification activities. You can see pictures of the shipping case and the product at the USDA web site.

If you bought any of these products, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid after double bagging the item so other people and animals can’t access it, or take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.

FSIS is conducting retail effectiveness checks to make sure that the recalling firm is notifying its customers about this recall and that steps are taking to make sure that consumers cannot purchase it. If a retail distribution list becomes available, it will be posted at the USDA web site.