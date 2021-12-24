Moncton Fish Market Bar Clams Recalled For Possible Botulism

by

Moncton Fish Market Bar Clams are being recalled for possible botulism contamination. They were sold unrefrigerated at the Moncton Fish Market in Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling firm is Moncton Fish Market Ltd.

The recalled item is Moncton Fish Market Bar Clams that are packaged in 153 gram glass jars. The UPC number that is printed on the label is 8 78173 00004 8. All jars that were sold unrefrigerated are recalled. The recall was triggered by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency’s inspection activities.

Food that is contaminated with botulism toxin will not look, smell, taste, or appear spoiled and the texture will not be affected. Symptoms usually begin 18 to 36 hours after eating food contaminated with this toxin, but sometimes are delayed up to two weeks.

Symptoms of botulism poisoning include facial paralysis, loss of facial expression, unreactive or fixed pupils, drooping eyelids, difficulty swallowing, blurred or double vision, difficulty speaking, and a hoarse voice. No fever is present. The paralysis proceeds down the body in a symmetrical progression, and will affect the lungs, when people can die because they can’t breathe. An antidote for this toxin is available.

If you purchased this product, do not eat it, even if you plan to heat the clams before consuming them. You can throw the clams away in a double bagged or sealed container in a secure trash can so other people or animals can’t access the jar. Or you can take it back to the place where you bought it for a full refund.