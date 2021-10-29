by

There are more onions recalled in Canada for possible Salmonella contamination. These onions were imported into the country from Mexico. There is a huge Salmonella outbreak in the United States linked to imported red, white, and yellow onions, but no illnesses linked to these onions are reported in Canada.

The onions were sold in Nova Scotia, Ontario, and Quebec, and may have been sold nation wide at the retail level. The brand names and type of onions include Dorsey Yellow Onions, MVP Yellow Onions, Pier-C White Onions, Pier-C Yellow Onions, and Riga Farms Yellow Onions in various sizes. You can see package sizes, UPC numbers, and codes of these products at the CFIA web site.

The onions may also have been sold in bulk or in smaller packages with or without a label, and may not have the same brand or product names described. If you aren’t sure whether or not you purchased any of else onions, you can ask your grocer. If he doesn’t know, throw the onions away.

The recall was triggered by recalls in the United States by Produce Inc. (Prosource Produce LLC) and by Keeler Family Farms. A food safety investigation has been launched. You can see pictures of the product labels at the CFIA web site.

All of these onions recalled for possible Salmonella are imported from Mexico. If you bought any of these onions, do not eat them, and do not use them in cooking. The possibility of cross-contamination between the onions and other foods and surfaces in your kitchen is too great. You can throw the onions away in a double bagged package, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a refund. Wash your hands well with soap and water after handling these onions.