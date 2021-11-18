Mountain Meadow Herbs Candida Flush Recalled For Exploding Bottle Risk

by

Mountain Meadow Herbs Candida Flush dietary supplement is being recalled because the contents may explode out of the bottle when the container is opened, posing an injury hazard to hands and eyes. No illnesses or serious injuries have been reported to the company to date in connection with this problem. The recalling company is Mountain Meadow Herbs of Somers, Montana.

Fifty four bottles of this product are being recalled. Some of the bottles from one particular lot became over pressurized during storage. The product may “forcefully expel air” as well as portions of capsules and powder when opened. The recalled product was sold to retailers in Indiana, Minnesota, Montana, New York, and in Tennessee, and also in Ontario, Canada. The item was also sold directly to consumers in Indiana, Kentucky, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Wisconsin.

The recalled product, Mountain Meadow Herbs Candida Flush, is packaged with 240 capsules per bottle. The lot number that is printed on the label is 0120011Q.. The product’s UPC number stamped on the label is 8 13086 01593 2,. The item expiration date is 12/22 (December 2022).

The recall was triggered after an internal investigation was conducted following a customer complaint. The investigation found that the products were becoming pressurized over time. The firm is investigating this issue.

If you bought this product, do not open the bottle. You should throw it away immediately in a double bagged or sealed package inside a secure trash c with a tight lid, so other people can’t access it.