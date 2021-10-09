Nick’s Famous Bar-B-Q Pork Recalled For Possible Listeria Contamination

by

Nick’s Famous Bar-B-Q Smoked Pork is being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. About 3,140 pounds of ready to eat smoked pork barbecue products are part of this recall. No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling company is Nick’s Famous Bar-B-Q of Nashville, Tennessee.

The frozen ready to eat hickory smoked barbecue products were produced on September 7, 2021 and September 8, 2021, and were packaged on September 8, 2021. The recalled item is 20 pound boxes of Nick’s Famous Hickory Smoked Pork Bar-B-Q with the case code of 23452. The use by date printed on the label is 09/2022.

This product has the establishment number “EST 17863” stamped inside the USDA mark of inspection. These pork items were shipped to institutions, including schools, in North Carolina. These pork times were not part of food that is provided by the USDA for the National School Lunch Program, but were part of a commercial sale.

The problem was discovered by FSIS during an assessment of the company’s production records. FSIS thinks that some of this frozen ready to eat pork products may be in institutional freezers. These items should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Symptoms of listeriosis, the illness caused by this pathogen, can take up to 70 days to appear. People who are susceptible to this bacteria and suffer the most severe symptoms include the elderly, pregnant women, anyone with a chronic illness or compromised immune system, and young children.

Listeriosis can cause symptoms of a high fever, muscle aches, severe headache, stiff neck, confusion, and loss of balance, that are sometimes preceded by nausea and diarrhea. Pregnant women may think they have a mild case of the flu, but this infection can cause miscarriage, premature labor, and stillbirth. If you have been ill with these symptoms, see your doctor.